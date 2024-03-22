What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, in a video posted to YouTube on Thursday evening, said he would not run in the Democratic primary in June. The announcement from the state’s senior senator comes two weeks after he was charged with obstruction of justice in a rewritten indictment against him and his wife, Nadine.

The charges sparked a hotly contested primary for his senate seat.

“Unfortunately, the present accusations I am facing of which I am innocent, and will prove so, will not allow me to have that type of dialogue and debate with political opponents that have already made it the cornerstone of their campaign,” he said. “New Jerseyans deserve better than that. You deserve to hear from those who wish to represent you about what they would do for you and your families in the future.”

Menendez still left the door open to running in November and retaining his seat.

“I am hopeful that my exoneration will take place this summer and allow me to pursue my candidacy as an independent Democrat in the general election,” he added. “This would allow me the time to not only remind New Jerseyans of how I’ve succeeded in being your champion, but how we will secure our financial futures.”