What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Steven Fulop has switched his support from first lady Tammy Murphy to U.S. Rep. Andy Kim for the hotly contested Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate.

Fulop, the mayor of Jersey City, issued a statement Monday morning announcing the shift in his support.

“It’s no secret I’ve been disappointed with the campaign and how it has been conducted,” Fulop said, describing himself as an early supporter of Murphy. “It’s clear to me that I was wrong with my early support and endorsement of Tammy Murphy for Senate.”

The shift in support to Kim comes as Camden County Democrats endorsed Murphy at their convention on Saturday, but not without controversy. Kim and fellow candidate Patricia Campos Medina were locked out of the convention.

By Sunday afternoon, Fulop expressed his disappointment with what happened and the lack of a response from the Murphy campaign over the incident.