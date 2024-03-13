What to know ahead of New Jersey’s 2024 primary election

What are the deadlines I need to know?

Below are deadlines specific to voting in the primary election.

Voter registration In person, by mail or online: Tuesday, May 14

Mail ballot request In person: 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2 By mail: Tuesday, May 28 For qualified overseas civilians and military voters: Friday, May 31

Mail ballot return In person: Tuesday, June 4 By mail: Postmarked by Tuesday, June 4

Early voting: Wednesday, May 29 – Sunday, June 2

Can I still register to vote?

The deadline for New Jerseyans to register to vote for the primary election is Tuesday, May 14. New Jerseyans can find out whether they are registered to vote online.

Who can register to vote?

Anyone can register to vote, so long as they are a U.S. citizen, will have been a resident of their New Jersey county for at least 30 days before the election, and are going to be at least 18 on or before Election Day.

In 2019, the state restored the right to vote to people who are on probation and parole.

What does a ‘closed primary’ mean?

New Jersey has a closed primary system, which means that only Democrats and Republicans can vote for their party’s nominees to run in the general election. However, people who don’t belong to the two major parties can still vote on local ballot questions.

The voter deadline to switch party affiliation is April 10.

Voters can fill out a New Jersey Political Party Affiliation Declaration Form and mail or deliver it to the commissioner of registration in their county, or they can file it with their municipal clerk. These forms are also available at a commissioner of registration office.

Can I still apply for a mail ballot?

New Jerseyans may apply for a mail ballot via mail by Tuesday, May 28, or in person by 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 2.

Qualified overseas civilian and military voters must apply to receive mail ballots electronically by Friday, May 31.

Can I vote early in person?

New Jerseyans who are registered to vote may do so in person at their county board of elections offices. Early voting for the primary election will open Wednesday, May 29, and continue through Sunday, June 2.

Every county will provide registered voters with in-person early voting locations. The list of early voting locations can be found online. Early voting will be open from 10 am. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

When must mail or absentee ballots be received?

Voters have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to return their mail ballots to their county board of elections office in person or drop it off in one of their county’s secure ballot drop box locations.

Mail ballots sent through the mail must be postmarked by Election Day and received by the county boards of elections on or before Monday, June 10.

Vote-by-mail ballots cannot be returned to a voter’s polling location.

How will I know if my mail ballot was processed?

Voters can check the status of their mail ballots online.

What if I am a member of the military, other uniformed service or a civilian living overseas?

Qualified military or overseas voters must be registered to vote in New Jersey in order to obtain a ballot for the June election, either by using a state form or a federal postcard application (FPCA).

Only the federal postcard application can be used for both voter registration and ballot request. Voters who use the state forms must separately submit a New Jersey voter registration form and a New Jersey mail ballot application.

Mail ballots for qualified military or overseas voters can be obtained via a voter’s county clerk’s office or the secretary of state office.

Not sure which county clerk’s office to send your application? Contact the New Jersey Division of Elections or call 1-877-NJVOTER.

Completed mail ballots must be delivered to the appropriate county board of elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Mail ballots sent via mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day.