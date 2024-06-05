What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

In the 8th Congressional District race in North Jersey, incumbent Rob Menendez, the son of Sen. Bob Menendez, defeated challenger Ravi Bhalla, the mayor of Hoboken, and businessman Kyle Jasey.

The 8th Congressional District includes parts of Essex, Hudson and Union counties.

The race was overshadowed by the federal corruption and bribery trial of Menendez’s father, but in the end, the senator’s poor approval ratings and legal troubles did not derail his son’s campaign.

Menendez, who is married with two young children, focused his campaign on the lives of community members he represents.