LIVE • Updated 31 mins ago
Election 2024 updates: New Jersey voters to weigh in on U.S. Senate, House races
Follow along for live special coverage on the 2024 primary election.
What you need to know
- Election Day is underway across New Jersey. Polls are open until 8 p.m.
- Here’s what voters need to know about key races, voting FAQs and more
- Follow primary election results as they come in this evening
Election Day dispatches
-
Voters are headed to the polls in New Jersey
Updated 2 hours ago
-
New Jersey Dems, Republicans picking Senate, House candidates amid Menendez corruption trial
Updated 32 mins ago
-
What to expect from the Garden State’s primary
Updated 1 hour ago
-
Embattled Sen. Menendez will seek independent reelection bid amid bribery trial
Updated 2 hours ago
New Jersey Democrats and Republicans decide their parties’ standard-bearers Tuesday for the Senate amid the federal corruption trial in New York of New Jersey Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Menendez, along with candidates for the presidency and House.
Menendez, a longtime Democrat, filed on Monday to run as an independent. He’s not on the primary ballot. Instead, Democratic voters are deciding between Rep. Andy Kim, labor leader Patricia Campos-Medina and longtime grassroots organizer Lawrence Hamm.
On the GOP side, it’s a four-way contest but southern New Jersey hotel developer Curtis Bashaw has gotten significant county party backing, and Mendham Borough Mayor Christine Serrano Glassner won former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.
While New Jersey hasn’t elected a Republican to the Senate since 1972, the stakes are high in the divided Senate where Democrats have a narrow majority. The GOP is looking at Menendez’s independent run as a potential wedge that could boost their chances in the fall.
Menendez, his wife, and two business associates have pleaded not guilty to federal charges that the senator traded the promise of official acts for gold bars, cash, a luxury vehicle and a mortgage payment. A third business associate has pleaded guilty and agreed to testify in the case for prosecutors.
» READ MORE: New Jersey Democrats and Republicans picking Senate, House candidates amid Menendez corruption trial
Voters in New Jersey on Tuesday will choose candidates vying to replace Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, who is on trial in federal court in New York on corruption charges and has opted not to run in the state’s Democratic primary.
Menendez, who has held the seat for more than 18 years, filed papers to run in the general election as an independent.
Presidential primaries will also be on the ballot, along with primary elections for the U.S. House.
The prospect of an open Senate seat has already had cascading effects in the state. The early jockeying between first lady Tammy Murphy, who has since suspended her campaign, and front-runner Rep. Andy Kim led to a ruling that eliminated the party line for at least the primary. The party line is a ballot design specific to New Jersey that displays candidates endorsed by county parties in one column, which opponents argue creates an advantage for party-backed candidates.
» READ MORE: What to expect in the New Jersey presidential and state primaries
New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez has decided to run for reelection as an independent.
WHYY News confirmed that Menendez filed the paperwork Monday with the state Division of Elections. He had until 4 p.m. Tuesday to file his petitions with at least 800 signatures. The senior senator, first elected as a Democrat in 2006, collected more than 2,400 signatures, according to a N.J. Department of State spokesperson.
New Jersey Globe was the first to report that Menendez would file the paperwork.
Menendez bowed out of the Democratic primary last March, leaving the door open for reelection as an independent candidate, based on his acquittal by a federal jury in New York City.
His trial is expected to end in July at the earliest.
» READ MORE: N.J. Sen. Menendez files for independent reelection run amid federal bribery trial
Voters across New Jersey on Tuesday are heading to the polls to cast ballots in the 2024 primary election. Polls close at 8 p.m.
Reporters from WHYY News are following each of the major campaigns — including the U.S. Senate race after indicted U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez announced he would not run in the Democratic primary. The senator instead filed for an independent reelection run.
As Election Day unfolds, follow WHYY’s live special coverage on WHYY.org, the WHYY App and WHYY-FM.
Your voter game plan
- Have questions about the election? Our 2024 voter hub has the answers
- Looking for voter info? Here’s WHYY News’ N.J. voter guide
- Here’s what to expect from the Garden State’s primary
- Want to learn more about the candidates?
- Here’s who’s running in N.J.’s 8th Congressional District for incumbent Rob Menendez’s U.S. House seat
- Here’s who’s running in N.J.’s 3rd Congressional District to replace U.S. Rep. Andy Kim
- And here’s who’s running for U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez’s seat amid the senator’s corruption trial
- Eager for results? Follow along with WHYY as votes are tallied this evening