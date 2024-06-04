New Jersey Democrats and Republicans picking Senate, House candidates amid Menendez corruption trial

A similar effort in Michigan this year yielded the group with two delegates, compared with Biden’s 115 in that state.

New this year for Democrats will be the demise of the so-called county line, the ballot system in which those with party backing got grouped together and those without it were frequently listed in what was known as “ballot Siberia.”

The end of the practice stems from a lawsuit Kim and other Democratic candidates brought in federal court, alleging the system unfairly put a thumb on the scale for those with party connections. A federal judge halted the system for this year’s Democratic primary only, as no Republicans joined the suit.

Practically, the change means that candidates for office will be grouped together, as is done in every other state.

But that won’t go for Republicans — whose county parties that still back candidates have retained the system. State legislative leaders have said they would take up the ballot issue but so far haven’t passed any legislation changing how the state conducts primaries.

Voters will also be picking House candidates. Among the most closely watched districts are those that have some tie to Menendez’s current circumstances. In the 3rd District, which Kim represents and is leaving to pursue the Senate seat, Democratic Assembly colleagues Herb Conaway and Carol Murphy are vying to go to Washington. In northern New Jersey’s 8th District, incumbent Democratic Rep. Rob Menendez — the senator’s son — is seeking reelection against Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla, who’s tried to tie Rob Menendez to his father.