‘Blessed’: Casey recounts his Senate career in final floor speech

Bob Casey delivered his last official speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday. The outgoing incumbent was joined by his wife, four daughters, Democratic colleagues and current and former staff.

In his speech, Casey said that he had been “blessed” by the opportunity to perform public service and highlighted what he recounted as key successes throughout his career.

“When I was growing up in Scranton, Pennsylvania, my mother Ellen Harding Casey would often say to my brothers and sisters and me, ‘Count your blessings,’” he said. “She would say that over and over again. So today I seek to do so here on the floor of the United States Senate.”

One of the proudest achievements he shared was passing the ABLE Act, which enabled people with disabilities to hold savings accounts while still receiving benefits.

“Before ABLE, people with disabilities could not save more than $2,000 without risking access to their federal benefits, forcing many people with disabilities into a permanent state of poverty,” Casey told the chamber.

His Campus Sexual Violence Elimination (Campus SaVE) Act required college campuses to report incidents of sexual violence and to protect the anonymity of the victims. The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) was modeled after the Americans With Disabilities Act and required employers to provide “reasonable accommodation” to their pregnant employees.

In 2013, Casey introduced the Saracini Aviation Safety Act, which requires commercial airlines to install a second barrier to prevent unauthorized access to the flight deck of an aircraft. That law was named after Victor Saracini, a Bucks County resident and pilot who flew United Flight 175 when it was hijacked during the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Casey said that legislation “will help prevent future terrorist attacks.”

“I’m proud of the work we’ve done together on behalf of the people of Pennsylvania to fight for our children, our seniors, people with disabilities, our veterans and our workers,” he told the chamber.