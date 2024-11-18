What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has issued an order commanding that three counties immediately cease counting mail-in ballots with undated or misdated envelopes.

“Mail-in and absentee ballots that fail to comply with the requirements of the Pennsylvania Election Code … SHALL NOT BE COUNTED for purposes of the election held on November 5, 2024,” the order reads.

Such ballots have been at the center of legal challenges since before the election, with many concerned that they would prove decisive in the presidential contest. Donald Trump won Pennsylvania decisively, rendering such challenges moot for that race.

However, the current gap in the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Bob Casey and his challenger David McCormick has dropped to below 18,000 votes, meaning the ballots in question could impact who wins.