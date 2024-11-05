Elections 2024

Pennsylvania 2024 general election results

See full results and maps from Pennsylvania's 2024 general election, including races for the U.S. Senate, attorney general, auditor general, treasurer and beyond.

Shown in the Spanish language are "He Votado Hoy" stickers, or "I voted today," Tuesday, May 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Pennsylvania voters are weighing in on races for president, U.S. Senate and a long list of down-ballot races. WHYY News will have all of the results live as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Follow along live special coverage on WHYY.org, the WHYY App and WHYY-FM.

Jump to a section

President

Statewide Pa. races

U.S. Senate

U.S. House

1st district

2nd district

3rd district

4th district

5th district

6th district

7th district

8th district

9th district

10th district

11th district

12th district

13th district

14th district

15th district

16th district

17th district

Attorney General

Auditor General

Treasurer

Pa. state Senate

Philadelphia County

Bucks County

Chester County

Delaware County

Montgomery County

Pa. state House

Philadelphia County

Bucks County

Chester County

Delaware County

Montgomery County

All state Senate and state House districts

Interested in election results from a specific state Senate or state House district? Select from the dropdown menu below.

Part of the series

