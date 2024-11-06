Incumbent Republican Stacy Garrity will return to Harrisburg for a second term as Pennsylvania’s treasurer and the steward of more than $150 million in state assets.

The Bradford County-native defeated Democratic challenger Erin McClelland and three other minor party candidates. The Associated Press called the race Wednesday morning.

Garrity was first elected in 2020 and sworn into office in 2021. The Bloomsburg University alumna severed a 16-year streak of Democratic control over the agency. She did not face a primary opponent.

In her first term, Garrity altered the PA 529 college savings program and touted the growth of the PA ABLE program, a savings initiative for people with disabilities. She announced the return of roughly $274 million worth of unclaimed property last year — a figure her opponents have dismissed as “deliberately inflated.”

Garrity’s detractors have labeled her an election denier for her role in undermining the 2020 presidential election and participating in a Harrisburg “Hear Us Roar” rally just one day before the Jan. 6 insurrection.