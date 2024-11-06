Republican Stacy Garrity scores second term as Pa. treasurer, defeats Democratic challenger Erin McClelland
The Republican incumbent defeated Democratic challenger Erin McClelland to earn a second term in Harrisburg.
Incumbent Republican Stacy Garrity will return to Harrisburg for a second term as Pennsylvania’s treasurer and the steward of more than $150 million in state assets.
The Bradford County-native defeated Democratic challenger Erin McClelland and three other minor party candidates. The Associated Press called the race Wednesday morning.
Garrity was first elected in 2020 and sworn into office in 2021. The Bloomsburg University alumna severed a 16-year streak of Democratic control over the agency. She did not face a primary opponent.
In her first term, Garrity altered the PA 529 college savings program and touted the growth of the PA ABLE program, a savings initiative for people with disabilities. She announced the return of roughly $274 million worth of unclaimed property last year — a figure her opponents have dismissed as “deliberately inflated.”
Garrity’s detractors have labeled her an election denier for her role in undermining the 2020 presidential election and participating in a Harrisburg “Hear Us Roar” rally just one day before the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Her added investment of $20 million in Israel Bonds amid the Israel-Hamas War and growing Palestinian civilian death toll attracted criticism.
Garrity’s re-election bid centered around growing PA ABLE, establishing a tax-deductible 401k-style retirement savings program for uncovered Pennsylvanians and pushing to automatically return unclaimed property to its owners.
Prior to becoming treasurer, Garrity served as a colonel in the Army Reserve. During Operation Iraqi Freedom, she earned the nickname “the Angel of the Desert.” She later became vice president at Global Tungsten & Powders Corp.
McClelland emerged from the primaries after securing a shocking victory over the Democratic Party’s endorsed candidate, state Rep. Ryan Bizzarro.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.