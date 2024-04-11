Race to watch: Contested primary race for Pa. treasurer

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

The Pennsylvania Treasury Department is the steward of more than $150 billion in state assets. Responsible for overseeing the purse and administering programs designed to give Pennsylvanians a financial boost, the treasurer, in some form, has been a fixture in state government as early as 1704.

Enshrined in the state’s original constitution, the treasurer began as an appointed official role before it evolved into an elected office in 1872. Today, the state Treasury Department employs more than 300 people.

A handful of row offices are up for election in 2024 — attorney general, auditor general and treasurer. In the race for treasurer, three candidates will be on the ballot for Pennsylvania’s primary election.

Incumbent Republican Treasurer Stacy Garrity was first elected in 2020 and sworn into office in 2021. Garrity broke a lengthy streak of Democratic dominance over the state Treasury Department. She will look to defend her seat without a primary challenger from her own party. Meanwhile, Democrats are fielding two candidates to seize back control of the office: state Rep. Ryan Bizzarro of Erie County and substance abuse counselor Erin McClelland.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face off against Garrity — and a potential Forward Party candidate Chris Foster, if he can make it on the ballot in November.

Incumbent Republican Stacy Garrity

Garrity, the 78th treasurer of Pennsylvania, was the first Republican to hold the position in 16 years. Since taking office, she has revamped the PA 529 college savings program, tossing out the minimum dollar requirement to open an account. Garrity has touted the growth of the PA ABLE program, a savings initiative for people with disabilities.

One of the biggest buoys to Garrity’s re-election bid is Pennsylvania’s unclaimed property system, which underwent a makeover during her tenure. Her office has announced the return of nearly $274 million worth of unclaimed property in 2023, a number her opponents have blasted as “deliberately inflated.” As a veteran herself, Garrity has championed for returning to veterans military decorations stored within the treasury’s vault.

In an act of bipartisanship, Garrity joined forces with former Democratic Treasurer Joe Torsella, accusing a massive state pension fund of suppressing information.

Her tenure is not without controversy.

Garrity’s opponents have condemned her for undermining the 2020 presidential election and participating in a Harrisburg election denial rally on Jan. 5, 2021 — one day before the Jan. 6 insurrection.

In addition to election denialism, her investment of an additional $20 million in Israel Bonds amid the Israel-Hamas War and a growing Palestinian civilian death toll, have garnered protest and criticism.

Garrity has been an outspoken critic of President Joe Biden and his administration, demanding he withdraw his nominee to become the federal government’s top banking supervisor. She also criticized the Biden administration for pressuring financial institutions into divesting from coal, oil and natural gas companies, co-signing a letter sent to then-special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry.

Prior to becoming treasurer, the Athens, Pennsylvania native served as a colonel in the Army Reserve. Garrity earned the nickname “the Angel of the Desert” during Operation Iraqi Freedom and received acclaim for her treatment of Iraqi prisoners in a U.S.-run detention camp. The Bloomsburg University alumna also worked at Global Tungsten & Powders Corp., where she eventually became a vice president.

Garrity’s re-election campaign is focused on establishing a tax-deductible 401k-style retirement savings program for uncovered Pennsylvanians, pushing for legislation to grant her the power to automatically return unclaimed property to its rightful owners and expanding PA ABLE.

The Pennsylvania Republican Party has endorsed her.