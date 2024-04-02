The Forward Party wants to be on Pa.’s 2024 general election ballot. It must overcome several hurdles

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

If you want to get on the ballot as a third-party candidate in Pennsylvania, it helps to have a good lawyer.

As Democrats and Republicans prepare to vote in their primary elections, a relatively new party founded by former presidential candidate Andrew Yang is attempting to join races for two of the commonwealth’s elected row offices.

The Forward Party, which casts itself as a potential home for moderates who feel alienated by major party politics, wants to run candidates for attorney general and treasurer on the November 2024 ballot.

But to do that successfully, the party will need to navigate a confusing system that relies partly on the commonwealth’s Election Code, partly on precedent, and partly on state policy — elements of which could be changed in court at any time.

On top of that, election attorney Larry Otter says they’ll almost certainly need to battle attempts by major parties, which see third parties as potential spoilers, to push them off the ballot.

“The Green Party is always the target for the Democrats. The Republicans, they target the Libertarians,” said Otter, who has represented candidates across the political spectrum, including third parties. “It all depends who’s attempting to get on the ballot and which party has an interest in seeing that they should not be on the ballot.”

Third-party and unaffiliated candidates don’t run in primary elections. Rather, they submit nomination papers signed by registered voters. These papers allow candidates from the same party to collect signatures as a slate, which is what this year’s Forward Party candidates are doing.

Pennsylvania’s Election Code sets a high bar for the number of signatures needed.

Candidates running for statewide office — like governor, U.S. Senate, or a row office — must get a number of signatures equal to 2% of the votes cast for the candidate who got the most votes in the last general election.

Under this standard, a Forward Party candidate would need roughly 33,000 signatures to get on the ballot this year — much higher than the 1,000-signature requirement for Democratic and Republican row office candidates.

But there’s a big caveat that renders this rule largely moot.

After a lawsuit in which the Constitution, Green, and Libertarian Parties argued that the 2% bar was too high, the state agreed to cap the signature requirement for all independent and third-party candidates.