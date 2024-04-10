Race to watch: Contested primary for Pa. auditor general

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Three state executive offices are up for election in 2024 — attorney general, auditor general and treasurer. In the race for auditor general, three candidates will be on the ballot during Pennsylvania’s upcoming primary election on April 23.

Republican Auditor General Timothy DeFoor, who is wrapping up his first term, is running for re-election. Without a Republican challenger, the incumbent is on the fast track to be on the November ballot. However, the Democratic primary is not a one-candidate race. Democratic voters in Pennsylvania will have two choices: state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Philadelphia and Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley.

Since 1809, Pennsylvania’s auditor general has served as the “chief fiscal watchdog” of the Çommonwealth — ensuring state tax dollars are properly managed and spent. From performing audits to attestation engagements, the auditor general is central to holding the government accountable for taxpayer dollars.

In recent years, the office has gained a knack for capturing headlines.

In 2017, former Democratic Auditor General Eugene DePasquale found that Pennsylvania’s fuel tax meant for bridge repair got diverted to state police instead. In 2023, DeFoor accused a handful of Philadelphia-area school districts of a taxation “shell game”.

Republican incumbent Timothy DeFoor

DeFoor, the 50th auditor general of Pennsylvania, was first elected in 2020. He is the first Republican to hold the office in more than 20 years. Since being sworn in 2021, he has publicized the financial shortfalls facing the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

Additionally, he has uncovered financial irregularities in volunteer firefighter relief associations. The Markle Volunteer Fire Department Relief Association, in particular, has drawn DeFoor’s attention. With neary $26,000 in funds missing, DeFoor referred the investigation to the Centre County District Attorney for a closer look.

DeFoor’s office has prioritized financial literacy as a public education tool, traveling to classrooms across the state as part of the Be Money Smart initiative.

In regards to his “shell game” allegations directed at suburban public schools, DeFoor received pushback from education leaders. Some went as far to call his report “clumsy.”

DeFoor’s decision to dissolve the office’s school audit bureau garnered criticism — he categorized the move as a way to maximize resources. His swearing-in ceremony was not without controversy, either. DeFoor refused to publicly affirm the results of the 2020 election with the exception of his own race.

Prior to serving as auditor general, DeFoor worked as a special investigator within the Pennsylvania Office of the Inspector General, a special agent with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General and a fraud investigator for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

In 2015, DeFoor was elected as the Dauphin County Controller where he established its first audit division and released its first retirement fund report. Because of his work, the county won its first award for financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association in 2017.

The Harrisburg native is running a re-election campaign focused on addressing “wasteful” government spending and ending the “honor system” loophole to increase transparency. DeFoor has the official backing of the Pennsylvania Republican Party.

“My first four years were about transformation and improvement; the next four years will be about ensuring the job gets done,” DeFoor said on his campaign site. “Pennsylvania taxpayers deserve more and they can trust me to continue to deliver. Let’s get back to work.”