Elections 2024

Republican incumbent Tim DeFoor secures second term as Pa. auditor general

Tim DeFoor will return to Harrisburg for a second term.

Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor

Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor arrives for Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro's Inauguration, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Republican incumbent Tim DeFoor staved off Democratic challenger Malcolm Kenyatta in the race for auditor general.

The Associated Press called the race Wednesday morning.

DeFoor was first elected in 2020 and became the first Republican to hold that office in more than two decades. He also previously made history as the first Black person to hold statewide elected office.

He grew up in Harrisburg as the son of a nursing aide and an army depot worker.

Despite growing up as a shy kid with a disdain for math, DeFoor told WHYY News in September that he forged a career path in law enforcement and auditing.

The former Dauphin County Controller worked as a special investigator within the Pennsylvania Office of the Inspector General, a special agent with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General and a fraud investigator for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Dauphin ran his reelection campaign for auditor general on eliminating “wasteful” government spending and closing the “honor system” loophole.

Kenyatta won his uncontested race to return to the state House to represent his district in Philadelphia.

Part of the series

