Republican incumbent Tim DeFoor secures second term as Pa. auditor general

Republican incumbent Tim DeFoor staved off Democratic challenger Malcolm Kenyatta in the race for auditor general.

The Associated Press called the race Wednesday morning.

DeFoor was first elected in 2020 and became the first Republican to hold that office in more than two decades. He also previously made history as the first Black person to hold statewide elected office.

He grew up in Harrisburg as the son of a nursing aide and an army depot worker.

Despite growing up as a shy kid with a disdain for math, DeFoor told WHYY News in September that he forged a career path in law enforcement and auditing.