King of Prussia District is developing a 1.8-acre outdoor space called Recharge Park adjacent to a nearby all-purpose trail for residents and working professionals to relax.

Recharge Park will feature a lawn, walking path, seating, swings, food truck pull-through and a handful of small rock and plant gardens.

The business improvement district, which represents more than 400 commercial property owners in Upper Merion Township, will be soliciting bids in August and aspires to cut the ribbon on Recharge Park by spring 2026.

Adding the pint-sized park is a small step in a larger effort to improve the physical appearance of the busy commercial corridor, which is one slice of a five-pillar program to drive economic growth in the area.

“It’s high visibility, but it’s an opportunity for us to really bring a park that people can come to in an area that doesn’t have many public open spaces like that,” said Eric Goldstein, founding president and CEO of King of Prussia District.