The event is also examining lessons learned during the pandemic, said Catherine Nagel, executive director of the City Parks Alliance, the organization that puts on the conference every other year. City officials say Philadelphia parks saw a 50% increase in visitors during the pandemic.

“Everybody around the world has been traumatized by the pandemic, but certainly it has exacerbated existing traumas in so many neighborhoods,” Nagel said. “So we’re looking at how parks really pivoted quickly.”

Philadelphia city officials see the conference as a chance to showcase Philly’s park system and the city’s approach to “activating public spaces.”

“I’m proud world leaders will get to see the best that Philadelphia offers in our parks and public spaces during the Greater & Greener conference,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement last week. “Philadelphians love our parks, and this is a great opportunity to show our city’s best public spaces and to learn from other world-class cities as well.”

This past weekend, conference attendees toured sites including the Philadelphia Flower Show, FDR Park, and the Schuylkill River.

Philly was chosen years ago to be the site of the 2022 conference, following a national competition. Nagel said her organization chose Philly not just because of how big the Fairmount Park system is, “but all of the work that has been done in neighborhood parks and in partnership with institutions such as libraries and schools.”