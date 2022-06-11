More women than ever exhibiting at the Philadelphia Flower Show

Visitors to the Philadelphia Flower Show, opening this weekend in FDR Park, will see a spiraling mediation pool, a grand tribute to mushrooms, and a floral dance floor.

If they look more closely, they will also see that many of the designers are women. The Flower Show has more women designers this year than ever in its 195 years. Of more than 40 major exhibitors, which include displays between 1,000 and 2,500 square feet by individual designers and institutions, 13 are led by women.

They include urban designer Martha Schwartz, florist Jennifer Designs of Mullica Hill, NJ, Ann Marie Powell of Southern England, and Wambui Ippolito, a Kenya-born, New York-based horticulturist.