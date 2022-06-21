Just two days after the Philadelphia Flower Show ended its 10-day run on Sunday at FDR Park in South Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society announced the next Flower Show will return to its original form: to be held indoors next March.

Starting in 1829, the Philadelphia Flower Show has become the oldest and largest indoor flower show in the world, but the record books will have to put an asterisk on that. The last two years it was held outdoors in a public park because of the pandemic.

Moving the show outdoors changed the scope and logistics of the Flower Show, putting PHS on a two-year learning curve to change its approach to the nearly two-century tradition.