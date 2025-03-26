From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Lucy Dacus and Remi Wolf will headline this year’s Make The World Better benefit concert during two days of shows at FDR Park in July.

The all-ages festival, co-produced by former Philadelphia Eagle Connor Barwin and promoter Bowery Presents, will take place Friday, July 25 and Sunday, July 27 in FDR Park’s southwest corner.

This year’s slate of shows has been expanded to a two-day event after holding special one-day concerts in past years that included performances from artists such as The War On Drugs and Waxahatchee.

Shows will feature Boygenius collaborators, outlaw country, and the best of 2024

Former Philadelphian Lucy Dacus, who is days away from releasing her fourth studio album, “Forever is a Feeling,” will headline the Friday portion of the festival just months after another scheduled Philly show at The Met on April 16.

Dacus also makes up one-third of indie supergroup Boygenius. She lived in Philadelphia for a time, according to Axios, but has since moved to the West Coast. She recently told the Los Angeles Times she still spends “a lot of time” in the City of Brotherly Love.

Dacus’s partner and fellow Boygenius member, Julien Baker, is also scheduled to perform alongside Torres in support of their collaborative album, Send A Prayer My Way, which will feature 12 outlaw-tinged country tracks.

Rounding out Friday’s female-dominated lineup is Jay Som, who in addition to touring with Boygenius, received critical acclaim for her albums “Everybody Works” and “Anak Ko,” with the former being named Paste Magazine’s Album of the Year in 2017.