Lucy Dacus and Remi Wolf to headline the Make The World Better Concert Weekend at FDR Park this July

The all-ages festival, co-produced by former Philadelphia Eagle Connor Barwin and promoter Bowery Presents, will take place Friday, July 25 and Sunday, July 27.

Lucy Dacus and Remi Wolf will headline this year’s Make The World Better benefit concert during two days of shows at FDR Park in July.

The all-ages festival, co-produced by former Philadelphia Eagle Connor Barwin and promoter Bowery Presents, will take place Friday, July 25 and Sunday, July 27 in FDR Park’s southwest corner. 

This year’s slate of shows has been expanded to a two-day event after holding special one-day concerts in past years that included performances from artists such as The War On Drugs and Waxahatchee.

Shows will feature Boygenius collaborators, outlaw country, and the best of 2024

Former Philadelphian Lucy Dacus, who is days away from releasing her fourth studio album, “Forever is a Feeling,” will headline the Friday portion of the festival just months after another scheduled Philly show at The Met on April 16.

Dacus also makes up one-third of indie supergroup Boygenius. She lived in Philadelphia for a time, according to Axios, but has since moved to the West Coast. She recently told the Los Angeles Times she still spends “a lot of time” in the City of Brotherly Love.

Dacus’s partner and fellow Boygenius member, Julien Baker, is also scheduled to perform alongside Torres in support of their collaborative album, Send A Prayer My Way, which will feature 12 outlaw-tinged country tracks.

Rounding out Friday’s female-dominated lineup is Jay Som, who in addition to touring with Boygenius, received critical acclaim for her albums “Everybody Works” and “Anak Ko,” with the former being named Paste Magazine’s Album of the Year in 2017.

On Sunday, Remi Wolf will close out the festival with her retro-tinged pop tracks featuring funk basslines, influences from the disco and new wave greats of old with crazy rhythms and hooks. Her show will take place a little more than a year after the release of Big Ideas, which was named one of NPR’s 50 Best Albums of 2024.

Synth-pop duo Magdalena Bay is also slated for Sunday, playing tracks from their album Imaginal Disk less than a year after its release. It was named one of the best albums of 2024 by NME, The Needle Drop and even topped Under The Radar’s list. Their 2021 debut album, Mercurial World, was called one of the best debut albums of this decade by Paste Magazine.

A yet-to-be-named special guest for Sunday’s show will be announced later.

How to get tickets, what’s allowed at FDR Park

Presales for tickets start March 27 at 10 a.m. Those who register for general admission tickets and VIP experiences will receive a presale code and a link to buy tickets before they go on sale.

Shows will start July 25 at 5 p.m. and Sunday’s shows will start at 4 p.m. Performances across both days are expected to end by 10 p.m.

Attendees can bring bags no larger than 18 inches long, 13 inches wide and 8.5 inches tall and blankets no larger than 50 inches by 70 inches. Plastic water bottles 64 fluid ounces or smaller can also be brought in and filled at water stations on the grounds. Food and drinks will also be available throughout the two days.

The weekend of concert performances is being organized by the Make The World Better Foundation in collaboration with Philadelphia Parks And Recreation and The Bowery Presents.

