Hundreds packed the Center City Macy’s on Saturday to listen to the Wanamaker Organ in a daylong concert celebrating the instrument as the department store marks its final weekend.

A number of renowned organists, including John Wanamaker Grand Court Organist Peter Richard Conte, played richly layered music. Conte and other musicians organized the daylong recital, “Make a Joyful Noise,” with performances every hour from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The resounding notes washed over the crowd seated in a vestibule among discount signs, piles of rugs and dismantled shopping displays. Many couldn’t hold back their tears.

Carol Jackson decided to join in the celebrations even though she is currently receiving weekly cancer treatment. She started crying during one of the recitals Saturday morning, and made a quick trip to Reading Terminal Market to compose herself. She later returned to listen to the concert and to take a photo with the iconic “Eagle” statue.

Jackson, 51, was 3 or 4 years old when she first heard the instrument. Her grandparents would bring her to Wanamaker’s at Christmas time to shop, ride the train and see the light show.

“This whole little area is like a keepsake of your memories, and it’s going to be greatly missed,” she said. “I just was talking to some staff members that knew my grandmom and stuff. It was just so emotional.”

Stephanie Mokan also relived her memories as she sat by herself, waiting for the music to begin.

The Juniata Park resident was 17 when she bought her first designer accessory at the store: “a Ralph Lauren polo sport orange orange pocketbook.”

“I used to run for lawyers,” she said. “So every time I would go to City Hall, I would always walk through Macy’s, and I would always look at everything, and I kept saying, ‘I’m going to save up and save up and save up.’ And I’ll remember the day that I walked in here and I got that pocketbook, I thought I was the coolest person ever, and I bought it with my own money.”