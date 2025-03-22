From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This weekend, Philadelphia says goodbye to Macy’s department store in the Wanamaker Building.

For all intents and purposes, we are also saying goodbye to the Wanamaker Building itself, a city landmark since John Wanamaker laid the cornerstone in 1909 to great fanfare.

Until a future use of the building is determined, the public will not be able to access it, nor the bronze eagle, the Christmas light show, the pipe organ, or the five-story interior atrium.

“It’s so core to Philadelphia because of its location, but also because of the experience,” said Selena Austin, program coordinator at the Pennsylvania Historical Society.

“So many people still today can relate to going to the Wanamaker’s department store, can go into their storage unit and find a solid oak table that they purchase from Wanamaker’s, can go into the thrift store and find some Bicentennial china branded with the Wanamaker’s logo,” she said.

The Historical Society houses the definitive Wanamaker archive, with over 400 boxes of material measuring 200 linear feet. The collection is so large it has a room named after it. On the eve of the Macy’s shutdown, Austin pulled out dozens of photos from the long history of the store.