Opera Philadelphia will take over Macy’s and the Wanamaker Organ this fall
Six months after Macy’s closed, Opera Philadelphia will partner with Philly arts groups to reactivate the retail space with performances.
The Wanamaker Organ at the former Macy’s store in Philadelphia will once again roar, if only temporarily.
Opera Philadelphia has announced it will program a series of events called “Pipe Up!” from September through December inside the empty retail space on Market Street.
The series is still in the planning stages, but Opera Philadelphia General Director Anthony Roth Costanzo said it will feature partnerships with local performance groups such as BalletX, the Bearded Ladies Cabaret, FringeArts and others still to be announced.
“Pipe Up!” is supported by a $1 million grant from the Wyncote Foundation, which will allow Opera Philadelphia to hire additional staff to focus on programming the Wanamaker Building.
“I don’t know that we can fill all 400,000 square feet of the store,” Costanzo said. “However, there’s the historic Greek Hall, which is really beautiful with a theater organ, there’s the main space and, of course, there’s the organ. There are some ancillary rooms where there used to be a makeup counter. We’re looking at what we can activate and how we can move people through the space.”
“Pipe Up!” will open with a concert on Sept. 7 featuring the organ, called “Meet Me at the Eagle.”
When it was built in 1911, the Wanamaker Building was the largest retail building in the world. John Wanamaker, in a characteristic gesture of theatrical grandeur, bought the world’s largest pipe organ from the St. Louis World’s Fair and built it into his five-story center court.
Throughout many acquisitions and transitions, Wanamaker’s department store became Macy’s, which ultimately closed in March 2025. The future of the building is still undecided.
Costanzo described the scale of the building as “operatic.”
“An opera company represents every discipline: There’s theater, there’s poetry, there’s music, there’s art, there’s dance, there’s fashion, there’s film, there’s technology,” he said.
Costanzo called the act of bringing many kinds of art and performance into a single experience a Gesamtkunstwerk.
John Wanamaker called it a department store.
“He wanted that grand court to be the intersection of art and commerce,” Costanzo said.
“We’re doing this to look at new business models. How does a nonprofit and an arts organization thrive in today’s world? And how do we hold up our partners and our friends and bring them together? How are we getting people to engage with our product?” he said. “That is in the spirit of the department store that Wanamaker built.”
Costanzo saw an opportunity to bring Philadelphia’s art entities into collaborative performances and installations inside a place that still holds tremendous cultural value to the city.
“In these times that we live in, art is a great way to grapple with things, to understand them, to feel joy, to come together,” he said. “There’s a lot happening every day, a lot to digest. We’re isolated, we’re looking at news. How do we come to grips with it? I think art is one of the answers.”
Editor’s note: The Wyncote Foundation is a supporter of WHYY.
