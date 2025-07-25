Opera Philadelphia will take over Macy’s and the Wanamaker Organ this fall

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Wanamaker Organ at the former Macy’s store in Philadelphia will once again roar, if only temporarily.

Opera Philadelphia has announced it will program a series of events called “Pipe Up!” from September through December inside the empty retail space on Market Street.

The series is still in the planning stages, but Opera Philadelphia General Director Anthony Roth Costanzo said it will feature partnerships with local performance groups such as BalletX, the Bearded Ladies Cabaret, FringeArts and others still to be announced.

“Pipe Up!” is supported by a $1 million grant from the Wyncote Foundation, which will allow Opera Philadelphia to hire additional staff to focus on programming the Wanamaker Building.

“I don’t know that we can fill all 400,000 square feet of the store,” Costanzo said. “However, there’s the historic Greek Hall, which is really beautiful with a theater organ, there’s the main space and, of course, there’s the organ. There are some ancillary rooms where there used to be a makeup counter. We’re looking at what we can activate and how we can move people through the space.”

“Pipe Up!” will open with a concert on Sept. 7 featuring the organ, called “Meet Me at the Eagle.”