From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Scholar and photographer Ed Snyder will have his extensive knowledge of abandoned Philadelphia-area burial grounds on full display during the Athenaeum’s latest installment of its speaker series Thursday.

Titled “Abandoned and Forgotten Cemeteries of Philadelphia and its Environs,” the speech will cover updates on recently discovered burial grounds like that at Temple University, as well as general information about the extensive network of historical burial sites in the city and how they were managed after being unearthed.

Given the city’s age, finding abandoned graves and digging up old bones is not uncommon in Philadelphia, making Snyder’s research interests extremely relevant to the region. As he puts it, “it’s not a dead topic.”

“If a cemetery disappears, then that chapter of the city’s history disappears,” he said.

Because Philadelphia grew quickly, some cemetery spaces were hastily dismantled or moved to make room for the living, Snyder said. The Philadelphia Archeological Forum mapped over 200 historical burial sites across the city — a tool Snyder hopes will be referenced before new construction breaks ground.

“When graves were found at Second and Arch Street … there were no records to check beforehand. They started digging, they hit graves. It wasn’t just a couple graves, it was a thousand graves,” he said.

Earlier this year, Temple University found 28,000 graves under a parking lot, which Snyder mused over how it could be handled on his blog.

“I imagine they’re rethinking where they’re going to put that building, and that happens a lot in Philadelphia,” he told WHYY News.