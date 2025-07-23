Researcher Ed Snyder to discuss Philadelphia’s abandoned graves at Athenaeum Speaker Series
In his second talk at the Athenaeum, Snyder will cover recently discovered burial grounds and what happened after they were unearthed.
Scholar and photographer Ed Snyder will have his extensive knowledge of abandoned Philadelphia-area burial grounds on full display during the Athenaeum’s latest installment of its speaker series Thursday.
Titled “Abandoned and Forgotten Cemeteries of Philadelphia and its Environs,” the speech will cover updates on recently discovered burial grounds like that at Temple University, as well as general information about the extensive network of historical burial sites in the city and how they were managed after being unearthed.
Given the city’s age, finding abandoned graves and digging up old bones is not uncommon in Philadelphia, making Snyder’s research interests extremely relevant to the region. As he puts it, “it’s not a dead topic.”
“If a cemetery disappears, then that chapter of the city’s history disappears,” he said.
Because Philadelphia grew quickly, some cemetery spaces were hastily dismantled or moved to make room for the living, Snyder said. The Philadelphia Archeological Forum mapped over 200 historical burial sites across the city — a tool Snyder hopes will be referenced before new construction breaks ground.
“When graves were found at Second and Arch Street … there were no records to check beforehand. They started digging, they hit graves. It wasn’t just a couple graves, it was a thousand graves,” he said.
Earlier this year, Temple University found 28,000 graves under a parking lot, which Snyder mused over how it could be handled on his blog.
“I imagine they’re rethinking where they’re going to put that building, and that happens a lot in Philadelphia,” he told WHYY News.
Additionally, when unsuspecting workers stumble upon human remains, Snyder hopes there are now enough resources and historical precedents to avoid past mistakes.
“There certainly were situations where people should have known better, but some of these things, things happen, and people don’t know what to do,” he said.
Snyder encourages people who are interested in cemeteries to offer their time to help preserve them.
“Volunteerism plays a huge role in keeping all kinds of historic properties intact for the future,” he said. “If you’ve ever thought about volunteering, then hopefully this talk will provide some incentive for you to do that because if a cemetery is full … there’s no income from burials. They depend on volunteers for anything they’re able to do.”
In his research, Snyder said he counts on the Athenaeum’s archives and collections. Patricia Altman, director of programs and engagement, said the Athenaeum has had a relationship with Snyder for years, and his virtual lecture in 2021 on Monument Cemetery is their most viewed video on YouTube. With the recent release of his new book, Altman said they were happy to invite him back.
She said Snyder’s research fits into their programming focused on local issues and the built environment. Altman hopes the audience will walk away “more aware of the city around us, how it’s been built up, how it’s been developed and [of the] things that they can’t see.”
The Athenaeum was founded in 1814 to give access to knowledge and special collections, and offer spaces for intellectual discussion and studying, its website states. It hosts about three speakers per month, but Altman said the lineup is lighter in the summer. Beginning in the fall, its partnership with the Preservation Alliance will start, bringing an additional monthly speaker to the Athenaeum.
Snyder’s speech on Thursday will take place in the Busch Room at 2 p.m. It is free for Athenaeum members and $20 for nonmembers. For full details, visit the event’s webpage.
