Mayor Goode: ‘I made mistakes’

Once the standoff started, police fired 10,000 rounds of ammunition into or over the building, according to accounts given during the hearings.

Ultimately, the decision on how to end the stand-off rested with then-Mayor Wilson Goode.

“I made mistakes in this process,” Goode admitted to the commission.

He said he relied on his experts to come up with a plan that he approved. In hindsight, the mayor expressed doubts that the city was actually prepared for what they did.

“My reliance was on what I knew at that time. If you’re asking me now whether or not they were experts in carrying out the kind of mission that was there, I would have some questions about that at this point in time,” he told the commission.

The mayor was given a summary of the plan to attack MOVE with a bomb from the air and then decided to rely on the experts to get the job done.

“The police commissioner came in. He was confident. He gave me assurance that everything was under control. And I don’t know what else I can do as a mayor other than to rely upon those people I appoint in jobs to make those decisions. There’s a difference in my view between being hands-on and meddling.”

Goode said he received a “sufficient amount of information to be assured that there was a workable and sound plan, and there was no need for me to become further involved in those details.”

Goode told the commission he never went to the scene because he was afraid of being shot if he went out to Osage Ave.

“There was sufficient concern on my part … that I decided not to go to the scene,” Goode said.

“What he did was politically expedient rather than godfully obedient,” LaVerne Sims said of Goode. “It was not God he was obeying, but his constituents and he was wrong.”

Sims, the sister of MOVE Founder John Africa, said MOVE members were not who people thought they were.

“MOVE did not adhere to society standards, they were condemned before the world. But MOVE members are not radicals, MOVE members are not terrorists, nor criminals. They are life-filling people who have a God-given right to adhere to and practice their religion, the law of God rather than man,” she said.

Planning the confrontation

Once the city decided to confront members of MOVE in their home, police started evacuating neighbors on Mother’s Day weekend. Homes around the MOVE compound were emptied out in an abundance of caution.

Police Commissioner Greg Sambor said from the beginning of the planning they did not want to hurt anyone.

“I think everyone went out there to avoid death and injury of either side, the city side and MOVE and the kids,” Sambor said. “I was praying that the kids and all of them would exit that house at some point. They did not and I’ll have to live with that.”

After the first confrontation with MOVE in 1978 ended in violence, police were even more cautious in the lead up to the 1985 conflict.

“We were asked to devise a plan and would result in the arrest of MOVE members for whom there were outstanding warrants,” said Sgt. Albert Revel who was among those who were part of devising a plan for the 1985 action. “It was to be done under circumstances never before encountered by the Philadelphia Police Department.”

Revel said there was quite a contrast between the two confrontations.

“Unlike the confrontation with MOVE in 1978 at their home in Powelton Village, this home on Osage Avenue was in its structure so entirely unique that many new problems had to be addressed and many new options had to be explored and considered. The major concern was getting all the residents of the MOVE house out alive.”

His voice broke as he recalled for the commission a conversation he had with a young boy while he was in the neighborhood doing pre-planning work for the encounter.

“On one of my visits to the area during this planning stage, I was standing in the alleyway on Osage and a little boy came up to me and he tugged on my jacket sleeve and he said, ‘Mr.

policeman, are you going to help us?’ I looked down at him and back up at that house and I said, ‘Son, I’m going to try.’ Well, I did try.”

Revel said many people worked hard to have a successful conclusion, but the results were not what anyone expected.

“The neighbors tried, the clergy tried, the police and fire departments tried, and the city tried. As I walked away from that scene, after being on duty for 26 hours, I could feel the heat of that fire on my back and deep in my heart, I know we had failed.”

‘Reckless, ill-conceived and hastily approved’

Mayor Goode admitted during his testimony, he didn’t know every element of the tactical plan and he entrusted the people he hired to do their jobs in this situation.

“Yes, I was aware that essentially I had given to the police commissioner and to the manager director, the authority to implement an overall plan. That overall plan was to safely evacuate the house to protect the lives of police officers and firefighters, to protect civilians in the area by evacuating them and that their job was to implement the plan,” Goode said.

“It is my view that they made every attempt to carry out that plan, that the tactics which they used – though not all approved by me — I’m convinced we’re geared to carry out that plan. And therefore, I need not be personally aware of every single tactic they would use in order to achieve that plan in order to be supportive of it overall.”

Commission Member Charise Lilly said she believed there was racism in the decision.

“What we are really talking about here is institutional racism. And institutional racism … really goes beyond the fact of whether or not you have a Black mayor or a Black managing director. What we are talking about is those kind of unseen factors that will affect decisions of government,” she said. “People in decision-making positions have to be conscious and aware of that.”

Mayor Goode and Managing Director Brooks were both Black. Police Commissioner Sambor and Fire Commissioner Richmond were white.

Mayor Goode said during the commission hearing that even with the outcome of the standoff he wouldn’t have changed his mind about ending the encampment.

“The people of this city elected me to make decisions, tough ones, easy ones. It’s my job to protect them, protect life and preserve property. And I made a decision and throughout the day on May 13th, I made a series of decisions,” he said. “I’m not sure how you define the word blame. There’s not a man up here who’s not going, to the rest of his life, live with this throughout. There’s no one who’s not going to ever not wonder whether or not something different could have been done. I’m not sure what it is that you want in the end as a result of this. Lives were lost, people lost their homes, the city lost part of its public image.”

After five weeks of hearings, the commission heard from more than 90 witnesses. Members of the police bomb squad did not testify, and neither did the only member of MOVE to survive the bombing, Ramona Africa.

The commission’s final report was issued in March 1986. It offered nearly 40 recommendations on how the city could improve planning and operations in the future.

It also determined that “dropping a bomb on an occupied row house was unconscionable” and that “the plan to drop the bomb was reckless, ill-conceived, and hastily approved.”

Their report also said Sambor and Brooks were “grossly negligent” for not calling off the siege. Goode was also called “grossly negligent” as he “clearly risked the lives” of the kids who were killed in the house in an “unjustified homicide.”

Goode won re-election in 1988.