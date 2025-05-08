Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Homeowners typically take 30 years to pay off their mortgage.

Activist Mike Africa Jr. has no intention of waiting that long when it comes to the loan he took out two years ago on 6221 Osage Ave. — the former address of MOVE’s compound in Cobbs Creek.

And he’s hoping supporters and the city will help so he can memorialize the site.

“I don’t want to make this house some major tourist attraction where it doesn’t fit with the rest of the community. But I do want to use part of it where people can come in and see some kind of recognition for what happened to the people that died in that house,” said Africa, legacy director for MOVE, a group that emerged in the 1970s as a back-to-nature movement, but transformed into a Black liberation group that later sparked controversy and tension with law enforcement.