MOVE denounces city apology on the eve of its TV documentary premiere

On the eve of the broadcast of a new documentary about MOVE, the group has responded to the City of Philadelphia’s official apology for the 1985 bombing of the MOVE house in West Philadelphia.

Three weeks after Philadelphia City Council passed a resolution apologizing for the attack that killed 11 people, including five children, and incinerated an entire city block, MOVE issued a statement on Twitter rejecting the apology and demanding the release of Mumia Abu-Jamal from prison.

“If Philadelphia officials think offering an apology is the answer, they should be offering apologies to the families of Walter Wallace, Winston Hood, William Green, and the families of countless other victims of police brutality,” read the statement signed “The MOVE family.”

Nine members of MOVE were sentenced to life in prison in 1978 for the killing of police officer James Ramp. The MOVE 9 have always insisted they are innocent. There are now six surviving members of that group, all of whom were released from prison between 2018 and 2020.

The shootout in 1978, and the escalation of hostilities between MOVE and Philadelphia Police that followed, were precursors to the bombing of a house inhabited by other members of MOVE in 1985.

The 1978 incident is the subject of a new documentary premiering this week on HBO. “40 Years a Prisoner” tells the story of the standoff 42 years ago, and that of Mike Africa, Jr., the son of two of the MOVE 9, who spent decades struggling to find justice for his parents.

“So much of what MOVE was fighting against in 1978 are the same things we’re fighting against today,” said filmmaker Tommy Oliver. “Police brutality, incarceration, systemic racism, abuse of power. It struck me.”