Delbert Africa, a longtime member of the Black liberation group MOVE, has died.

Africa, 74, was one of nine members of the organization that were imprisoned on third-degree murder charges following an August 1978 armed standoff with Philadelphia police that left an officer dead and more than a dozen others injured.

In January, Africa was released after spending 42 years behind bars. He always maintained his innocence.

“I am happy that he didn’t die in prison. I am happy that he got a chance to breathe some freedom air, to get some freedom hugs from his family,” said Mike Africa of Delbert.

The deadly confrontation in 1978 pitted MOVE against former Mayor Frank Rizzo’s police department, which wanted to evict the group from its Powelton Village compound, citing health-code and weapons violations.

After surrendering his arms outstretched — a moment captured in an iconic black-and-white photo — Delbert Africa was badly beaten by police. Footage from that August day shows an officer dragging him by his hair before others join in and begin kicking him. A newspaper photo shows one officer with his foot firmly planted on the side of Delbert Africa’s head.

After being released in January, Africa said he was looking forward to reuniting with the surviving MOVE members who were previously paroled, to continue the work of challenging what he called an unjust criminal justice system. https://t.co/wcZlbD9cZo — The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) June 16, 2020

Mike Africa said his friend’s final words harkened back to that episode, which left Delbert Africa with a broken jaw and broken ribs, among other injuries.

“He said ‘I tried my best to be a good soldier,’” said Mike Africa. “Even though he felt pain, even though he was hurt, he didn’t give up and he wanted to inspire other people with his example.”