From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Forty years after Philadelphia police dropped a bomb on the MOVE Organization’s home in Cobbs Creek, members and family members gathered Tuesday to reflect on the tragedy.

The 1985 MOVE bombing claimed the lives of 11 people, including five children. Sixty-one homes were decimated in the resulting fire when Philadelphia became the first major city to drop a bomb on itself.

Persistent rainfall during the event set the mood for the solemn occasion. YahNé Ndgo said the moment to reflect needed to happen, “rain or shine.”

“This moment deserves our reverence; it deserves community coming together to hold the community members who were taken so violently from us,” Ndgo said.

The dropping of the bomb and the campaign to buy back the house

Tensions flared between the MOVE Organization, the city and its police force after a 1978 standoff at MOVE’s previous headquarters in Powelton Village, which resulted in the shooting death of Officer James Ramp. Nine MOVE members were convicted for their involvement in that incident. The MOVE 9 have always insisted they are innocent.

Things came to a head on May 13, 1985, when 500 police officers were present at the home at 6221 Osage Ave., equipped with “flak jackets, tear gas, SWAT gear, .50- and .60-caliber machine guns, and an anti-tank machine gun,” according to the MOVE investigation report. The fire department flooded the home to force the occupants to leave.

At some point during the 12-hour standoff, several shots were fired at officers from inside the home. Police returned fire, sending 10,000 rounds into the home. At 5 p.m., then-Philadelphia Mayor Wilson Goode approved the use of explosives to destroy the bunker on top of the house. The fire that followed was left to burn by the fire department. No one was ever criminally charged for the bombing.