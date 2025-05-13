‘You don’t have to drop a bomb on that’

Police decided to scout the bunker via the air by using a traffic service helicopter that usually flew to monitor traffic for TV and radio stations in the city.

Pilot Mark Ciccone flew for a traffic service known at that time as Sunoco Traffic Update. He was aware of the planning against MOVE because of a close relationship with police.

“We were advised of what was going on because I had a highway trooper on board at all times [during traffic reporting], because in those days Philadelphia didn’t have their own helicopters,” he said.

As a former military pilot who flew combat missions in Vietnam, Ciccone was called in to conduct a surveillance flight on the day of the MOVE confrontation. He was asked to fly over 6221 Osage Ave. to do reconnaissance for police planners. He did the first pass at a speed of almost 150 miles per hour.

“The first thing I did was a high-speed run. So, I had that Jet Ranger going as fast as it probably could possibly go, maybe 126-27 knots,” he said. “Just feet off the rooftops because I didn’t want to give them any chance … we didn’t want to give them any chance to say, ‘Oh, here comes a helicopter.’ No chance to fire at me, which they did anyway, but they didn’t have any chance of hitting me. So, that was a low, low-level pass, and I had the helicopter turned up on its side and I was looking right down that bunker as we flew over.”

Ciccone knew about the plan to use an “entry device,” or a satchel bomb, as it was referred to by those who built the device. He was experienced using them while in combat. After looking at the bunker, he told police using explosives was unnecessary.

“I said the bunker’s no threat. There’s nobody in it. It’s just a bunch of rows of sandbags with a little gas can. There’s nobody in it. So, you don’t have to drop a bomb on that,” he said. “It’s totally unnecessary … so don’t do it. But they felt otherwise, so they wanted that bunker or blown out.”

But why was a civilian helicopter being used for the surveillance effort? Ciccone said weather kept the Pennsylvania State Police from flying down to the city.

“It was a drizzly day, gray day, light rain, and the state police, who were tasked to drop the bomb, couldn’t get down from Reading, which was their home base,” he said.