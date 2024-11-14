From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Penn Museum has discovered additional human remains in its possession associated with the 1985 MOVE bombing in West Philadelphia.

The remains are believed to be those of Delisha Africa, 12, who was one of five children and six adults killed as Philadelphia police firebombed the Africa house during a standoff.

In a statement, the museum said it notified the Africa family immediately upon the discovery.

The human remains recovered from the destroyed house on Osage Street were turned over to the Penn Museum for analysis as part of an investigation. In 2021, some of those remains were discovered to still remain at the museum, used as instructional material by an anthropologist at both Penn Museum and Princeton University, which led to protests.