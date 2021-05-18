What you need to know about the desecration of MOVE bombing victims’ remains

Friday, April 28

Hundreds of people rally in front of the Penn Museum, urging the university to return remains belonging to children who died in the 1985 MOVE bombing.

“They’ve been doing this to our Black bodies for hundreds of years, in the name of science, in the name of study,” says YahNé Ndgo. “We are not subjects of study, we are human beings!”

Protesters demand answers about how anthropologist Alan Mann, at Penn and at Princeton, had been allowed to hold onto the remains after the MEO tasked him in the ‘80s with trying to identify them.

Thursday, May 13

Mayor Jim Kenney says he learned of a “very disturbing incident” that happened during the first term of his administration in 2017: Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley, upon learning that remains found by the MEO belonged to MOVE bombing victims, ordered the remains to be cremated and disposed of, rather than returning them to the Africa family.

“Believing that investigations related to the MOVE bombing had been completed more than 30 years earlier, and not wanting to cause more anguish for the families of the victims, I authorized [Medical Examiner Dr. Sam] Gulino to follow this procedure and dispose of the bones and bone fragments,” Farley says. “I made this decision on my own, without notifying or consulting anyone in the Managing Director’s office or the Mayor’s office, and I take full responsibility for it.”

“I profoundly regret making this decision without consulting the family members of the victims and I extend my deepest apologies for the pain this will cause them.”

Farley says the reports about the universities’ mishandling of the bombing victims’ remains caused him to reconsider his 2017 decision.

Farley’s resignation is announced on the 36th anniversary of the MOVE bombing.

Mayor Jim Kenney also announces that Medical Examiner Dr. Sam Gulino has been placed on leave, pending the results of an investigation. The city says it has retained law firm Dechert LLP to conduct a full review to “present a complete picture that’s been missing for far too long,” per Kenney.

Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, the director of the Health Department’s Division of Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention, is appointed acting health commissioner.

On Thursday evening, hundreds march in West Philadelphia to remember the lives lost in the 1985 MOVE bombing.

Mike Africa Jr., addressing a crowd of supporters, continues to call for answers. “We have to rise up and fight the system,” Mike says, “and push for accountability.”