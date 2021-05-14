Surviving members of the MOVE family walked with hundreds of supporters through West Philadelphia Thursday night to commemorate the 36th anniversary of the day city leaders dropped explosives on their Osage Avenue compound.

The subsequent fire, allowed to burn to the point where it turned more than 60 houses to rubble, killed 11 people, including five children.

Just hours before Pam Africa and Mike Africa Jr. began their remembrance of lost comrades by describing the two-day assault, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced the resignation of the city’s top health official for mishandling remains of victims of the bombing.

In the 1985 bombing, city officials were targeting The Movement, a Black liberation group whose members took on the last name Africa and had for years clashed with law enforcement.

Kenney said he asked Health Commissioner Tom Farley to step down after learning on Tuesday that in 2017, Farley cremated and “disposed” of remains from the incident without attempting to contact the family.

“Instead of turning [the remains] over to their families, to us, they made the decision to incinerate them,” Mike Africa Jr. told the crowd, which swelled to more than 200 people as the group approached Malcolm X Park.

“We had already understood that they’d done this to Tree and Delisha and now we’re finding out that there’s more,” Africa Jr. said