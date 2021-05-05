Paulette Carrington says she’s not the same person she was when she was convicted of homicide at age 16. Sentenced to life in prison, Carrington says she could have easily languished and lost all hope of ever reentering society.

But two things got her through her time at the Pennsylvania State Correctional Institutions at Muncy and Cambridge: her faith and the older women incarcerated with her. The women encouraged her to finish high school and pushed her to seek counseling for her anger issues.

Still, Carrington says, personal growth wasn’t enough to get juvenile lifers like her out of prison.

“This to me is just so heartless, you know, for [the criminal justice system] not to consider the fact that these ladies have done everything they can, there’s nothing else they can do but sit there and vegetate.”

Carrington said recently that she’s lucky to be one of the first women juvenile lifers to be released after the U.S. Supreme Court retroactively banned automatic sentences of life without parole for juveniles. She walked out four years ago, after 40 years served.

Now, a temporary art installation in North Philadelphia called “On the Day They Come Home” acts as both a monument and memorial to those women who helped Carrington and others, and are still serving life or long-term sentences in Pennsylvania.