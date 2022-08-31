The new staff union at the Philadelphia Museum of Art have been negotiating with management for their first contract for 22 months. Last Friday it filed charges against the museum with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

The union claims the museum has violated federal labor law, accusing management of replacing full-time staff positions with temporary positions, which reduces the size of the union’s bargaining unit.

“It’s been positions like department assistants. There is a need for these roles beyond the term of the employment for which they’re arguing these positions should be termed,” said union president Adam Rizzo.