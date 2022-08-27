The Allentown Art Museum is now free to all, every day, forever

The debate over eliminating admission charges at museums has been circling the art world for years, weighing the need to be accessible to the public against the financial obligations of running an arts institution.

The national museums of the Smithsonian Institute in Washington D.C. have always been free, as well as the Getty Center in Los Angeles. Both of Baltimore’s major art museums are free.

On the other side of the argument, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, which had always been pay-what-you-wish, began charging out-of-town visitors $30 for admission in 2018; those who can prove residency in New York remain pay-what-you-wish. Similarly, the Detroit Institute of Arts charges tourists, while locals can pay whatever they want.

In Philadelphia, all of the major art museums charge admission. The Institute of Contemporary Art on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania is free. The Rodin Museum (operated by the Philadelphia Museum of Art) is pay what you wish. The Fabric Workshop and Museum has a suggested price of $5.

The Allentown Museum of Art came to its decision to eliminate admission charges after the Century Fund, which has given money to the museum in the past, began planning to divest its remaining assets and asked: What would the museum do with the money?

“It was a dialog with them and with our internal and external constituents on what to do with it,” said Weintraub. “We all agreed that this was the best use of this gift.”

Weintraub, who became president less than two years ago, said free admission supports the museum’s efforts to become more equitable.

“Museums are not neutral. They’re not neutral institutions. We have a responsibility to address inequities and disparities,” he said. “A quarter of households in Allentown live below the poverty line. To my mind this is really an issue of equity. It’s a way to ensure that every member of our community can access our exhibitions and our educational programs and our community engagement activities.”

The museum’s content has been curated to support that mission of inclusivity. Its core permanent exhibition has been reinstalled as “Art of the Americas,” featuring 148 works highlighting cross-cultural exchange, particularly spotlighting Black, Latino, and Indigenous artists.

The exhibitions features works spanning 300 years, including classic American artists like John Singer Sargent and Henry Ossawa Tanner, and contemporary artists like Angel Suarez-Rosado of Easton, Pa., who made a white picket fence that bisects the first gallery.

Once visitors cross the threshold of the fence, they will see its opposite side festooned with an array of metal elements like iron nails, keys, and symbols referring to Yoruban religious deities.

“Angel Suarez Rosado is a practitioner of Santeria, which is an Afro-Cuban religion that brought together elements of Catholicism and elements of the Yoruba faith,” said curator Elaine Mehalakes. “It’s got all these symbols, some of them dangerous and violent, but very powerful and indicative of a spiritual meaning.”