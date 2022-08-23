Trailblazing jazz guitarist Monnette Sudler has died at 70

Monnette Sudler, a longtime Philadelphia musician known as the “queen of jazz guitar,” has died. The Germantown native passed away on Sunday at the age of 70.

Sudler has been a fixture of the Philadelphia jazz scene for decades, starting in the 1970s when she played with the groundbreaking Sounds of Liberation ensemble, with its blend of free jazz, spiritual jazz, and funk. In 2019 the group’s first “lost” LP was reissued by Brewerytown Beats.

In a 2019 interview with Jennifer Lynn of WHYY-FM, Sudler said the Sounds of Liberation was a form of social activism.

“We did a lot of community events, outdoor festivals. We went into the prisons and did things there,” she said. “At that time it was all about Black empowerment and lifting up the community.”

Since then she has played with the giants of jazz, including Grover Washington, Jr., Hugh Masekela, and Archie Schepp. Sudler said she was influenced by artists like Wes Montgomery and the Brazilian guitar player Bola Sete.

Sudler was born in 1952 and started learning piano at her mother’s encouragement. When her stepfather brought home a guitar, her mother disapproved, believing the guitar would lead her to rock and roll.

“She kept hiding it from me,” said Sudler in a 2020 interview. “She kept putting it in the closet.”

Sudler first learned to play folk music from her aunt, who taught music at the Wharton Centre on what was then Columbia Avenue in North Philadelphia (since changed to Cecil B. Moore Avenue). It has recently been demolished.

Sudler started studying music at the Berklee College of Music Boston, and later earned a degree in music from Temple University, in 2003.