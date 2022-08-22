“We have different but complementary skill sets,” said Dobrowsky. “We’re both directors and we’re both producers and we’re both artistic leaders, but I probably have more of an organizational mind and an institutional mind, whereas Taibi is much more comfortable in the rehearsal room, talking to actors, talking to designers.”

On September 6, they both will start as the new artistic director duo at one of Philadelphia’s oldest theater companies. PTC will be 50 years old in 2024. They are replacing former artistic director Paige Price, who left after five seasons to become an independent theater producer.

Magar has some previous connections to Philadelphia: she has been a senior lecturer at the University of the Arts, and directed “The Underground Railroad Game” with local theater company Lightening Rod Special. Underground premiered at the 2015 Philadelphia Fringe and went on a very successful national tour, winning an Obie Award for its New York run.

“I just had an amazing time in that community,” said Magar about the Philadelphia theater scene. “It’s a community that’s just brimming with fierce, ferocious talent and ideas that really are pushing the art form forward.”

Dobrowsky spent many years at the Trinity Repertory Company in Providence, where he and Magar met, first running their education programs and advancing to become an associate artistic director.

“When COVID happened Trinity cut their staff a bunch. I started working at the Swearer Center for Public Service at Brown University,” he said. “We wanted to have an artistic home where we could develop new projects and implement education and community engagement programs. That’s something we did while at Trinity. We wanted to have our own space to do that.”

Located literally in the center of the city, at the Suzanne Roberts Theater on the Avenue of the Arts, the Philadelphia Theater Company has experienced more than its share of turbulence, from a staff union strike in 2015 and coming close to bankruptcy, to being called out publically for a lack of diversity in its season programming.

Like theaters everywhere, PTC suffered during the pandemic. During the forced theater shutdowns across the city, PTC took steps to address perceived shortcomings in terms of diversity in inclusion by participating in discussions about diversity and hiring a resident artist specializing in community outreach.