Philadelphia theaters to dim their lights in honor of the late Carrie Gorn

“She would constantly reach out and say, ‘Hey, have you heard this thing? Have you thought of this? I talked to this reporter and you should call them,’” said Leigh Goldenberg, managing director of the Wilma Theater, and formerly with the Arden Theater and Theater Philadelphia.

“I just did one of those things where I searched my inbox for her name, just to see some past interactions, and that’s what it was: Really generous offerings even when where I was working was not an official client of hers,” she said. “Always collaborative and really caring about the community as a whole.”

The act of theaters collectively dimming marquee lights in memoriam is a Broadway tradition going back at least to 1952, when lights were dimmed for the death of actress Gertrude Lawrence. As far back as Philadelphia theater professionals can remember, it has never been done here.

“In my time here I’ve never known of an instance where the community has come together to do this,” said Terrence Nolen, who co-founded the Arden Theatre 37 years ago.

“There are so many people who work behind the scenes who make Philly theater what it is, and Carrie was one of those people,” he said. “Carrie spent her energy telling other people stories. There is something really right about the community taking a moment to remember Carrie and to tell her story.”

The tradition of dimming lights on Broadway is decided by committee: the Broadway League’s Committee of Theater Owners determines which people are memorialized. Perhaps inevitably, that has led to controversy. Last year the Actor’s Equity Association opposed the Broadway League’s decisions on light-dimming, causing the League to announce it would review its policies.

No such drama arose in Philadelphia theater. Gorn’s daughter Rosie, into whom she instilled a strong love of theater, suggested the idea to one of Gorn’s colleagues, publicist Bryan Butler. He spread the word. Theaters immediately agreed.

“The part that has gotten me so emotional is that Carrie was such behind-the-scenes. It was not about her being in front. She just really cared about the art and the people,” Goldenberg said. “I just hope she knew there was this deep appreciation for her as a person, and her as a publicist and a community member. I’m grateful that her family will be able to see how many theaters are honoring her memory.”