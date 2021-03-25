Arden Theatre recreates ’74 Seconds… to Judgment’ as an audio-only experience

The Arden Theatre in Philadelphia is re-examining one of its stage productions from two years ago, producing and releasing it as a radio play. The events of 2020 have given “74 Seconds…to Judgment,” by Kash Goins, renewed relevance.

The play, about a sequestered jury deciding a murder trial, was originally seen on one of Arden’s small, adjunct stages when Goins was an artist-in-residence in 2017. It was produced again as part of Arden’s regular subscription season in 2019, and now for a third time during the pandemic, as a streaming audio drama. Goins plays one of the parts in the play, which is directed by Amina Robinson.

The Arden had to invent alternatives to live, in-person performance when all venues shut down a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Terry Nolan, Arden’s producing artistic director, started considering filmed performances, video cabarets, and radio plays. His mind immediately turned to “74 Seconds.”

“It’s the first play I thought about doing,” said Nolan. “Kash Goins’ play speaks powerfully to the moment we are in, and I had a hunch that an audio version would bring audiences inside the jury room in a different way.”

The play is about a group of squabbling jurors who are forced to explore their own biases and prejudices as they try to come to a collective understanding of what really happened between a Black teenager and a white police officer during a traffic stop that ends in tragedy. The action of the play involves six people stuck in one room, making it easily adapted as a radio drama.

“Maybe we tweaked one or two words along the way just to add clarity, but it’s just like plug and play,” said Goins. “It transitions so well to this format.”