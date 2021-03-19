West Philly theatrical installation tells the life of 18th century Black French composer

Theaters have been exploring novel ways to present work during the pandemic, from pre-recorded videos to live Zoom performances to audio narratives while walking outside. Now, a West Philadelphia company has devised a theatrical experience akin to a carnival ride.

Curio Theatre’s “A Symphony for Saint-Georges” is a series of vignettes along a 300-foot ramp that twists and spirals through a former worship space at the Calvary Church on Baltimore Avenue. The vignettes use video, audio, sculpture, and immersive set design to tell the life story of a Black composer and champion fencer in 18th century Paris, Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges.

The experience has no in-person actors. For COVID-19 safety, parties of up to four people reserve tickets in advance, and walk through “Symphony” on their own for a 30-minute time slot.

Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, was born in 1745. His mother, an enslaved Black woman, was owned by his wealthy white father in Guadeloupe, then a French colony, in the Caribbean. Bologne’s father made sure he received the education and grooming of a young man destined for high society. He grew up to become known as a champion fencer and a violin virtuoso. His compositions are still performed to this day.

However, Bologne remains a lesser-known historical figure. The co-founder of Curio Theatre, Paul Kuhn, had not heard of him until two years ago when Adja Samandoulgou, a guest artist-in-residence from Burkina Faso, gave him a book in French about Bologne. Last summer, Kuhn suggested to his new co-artistic director, Rich Bradford, that he write and direct a theater experience based on his life. Bradford also had not known of this Black historic figure.

Bradford expects most audiences coming to “Symphony” will likely not have heard of him either.