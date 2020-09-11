The theater of walking: Short hikes can change your world

Michael Schill of West Philadelphia has always been a walker. For 25 years he’s been regularly ambling around the city, most often in two places: the Schuylkill and Wissahickon trails.

“It’s nice to go someplace that you know you enjoy, where you can let your thoughts wander without worrying about where you’re going,” he said. “Just enjoy the physical sensations of walking.”

Schill prefers to walk alone so that he doesn’t have to worry about holding up one end of a conversation. “I’m not the most sociable walking companion,” he said.

Like many people six months into the pandemic, Schill revels in walking when other options for recreation are limited. Urban guided walks are selling out according to the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia, which offers architectural tours, and Mural Arts Philadelphia, which offers public art tours. Both, however, have reduced the number of people allowed on a given tour to allow for social distancing.

The number of walkers in the more natural environs of the Wissahickon Creek have increased, to the point where Schill avoids that area for the crowds.

Later this month Festival Unbound, an annual theater festival in Bethlehem, Pa., now in its second year, will feature the walking-based performance, “Rumi/nation,” a live, fictional audio tour that guides audiences around Bethlehem’s sometimes hidden network of waterways.

It was created by Sean Patrick Cassidy, a MFA theater student at Moravian College in Bethlehem, who hesitates to reveal details about what, exactly, “Rumi/nation” is, other than it has nothing to do with the ancient Persian poet Rumi. He is asking audiences to put on sturdy shoes, put on headphones, and open themselves up to exploration.

“It’s meant to be a mystery,” he said. “Audience members are being asked to take a first step and trust a new theatrical experience.”

The Fringe Festival, which opens this week with more than 100 alternative performance pieces in both digital and physical spaces, features a handful of walking-based options. One of them is “Walk Around Philadelphia” , an annual challenge by photographer J.J. Tiziou to circumnavigate the city’s approximately 100-mile perimeter. He offers maps and tips, breaking up the route into five sections that can each be tackled in a day. People are invited to do as many sections as they wish.

Schill, a museum exhibition technician who was recently laid off from his job at the Please Touch Museum, finds he now has more time for walking. In February, when he still had a job, he did one of 20-mile sections of “Walk Around Philadelphia.” This fall, he plans on doing the whole route.

“The thing that appeals to me – especially in the Northeast where I have never been – it would be fun to try something new,” he said. “Follow the perimeter, see what’s out there, look at something different.”