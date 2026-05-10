Families make art for Mother’s Day at Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens

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About 15 years ago, Kim Lanciano took her mom to Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens for Mother’s Day. This year, she brought her own children to the facility to make art. Her 4-year-old daughter Josie made a bandana that she’ll give to her mother.

Every two weeks, the gardens, at 1020 South St., hosts PECO Family Jams, a free, monthly, hands-on event for visitors to make art.

Jennifer Remsa, of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, and her husband John met while students at the University of the Arts and also visited the gardens, but they came on Mother’s Day to bring their children Gavin, 9, and Wynne, 6. “I always thought this place was pretty cool,” said John.

Wenyue Lu, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, brought her two sons Brian, 5, and Jessie, 8, as well as a friend’s daughter, Andrea, 7. As the children made their art, Lu said, “They’re enjoying themselves, and so am I.”

Sarah Caruolo, of Essex, New Jersey, brought her daughters Olivia, 8, and Emily, 5, to the gardens “because it’s Mother’s Day, it’s my father-in-law’s birthday, it’s my birthday.”

Olivia said she made a bandana for her grandmother’s dog. “She’ll probably hate it,” she said.