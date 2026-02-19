Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens creator Isaiah Zagar has died
Zagar became known internationally for Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, the immersive art space he built on a vacant lot on South Street.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens creator Isaiah Zagar has died.
Zagar was known locally and internationally for his tile mosaics that left an indelible mark on the city.
Emily Smith, the executive director of the organization, announced Thursday morning on Instagram that Zagar died from complications of heart failure and Parkinson’s disease. He was 86.
Zagar moved to South Street in the late 1960s and became part of the community effort to thwart a highway project through the neighborhood.
In the 1990s, he began building Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, an immersive art environment on a formerly vacant lot on South Street. He used broken dishes, bicycle parts and other found objects as his materials. The site cemented his reputation as an artist with an ambitious and eccentric vision.
Zagar is also known for his elaborate mosaic work that wrapped the former Painted Bride Art Center in Old City. The building was demolished in December after a lengthy court battle.
Zagar’s son, Jeremiah Zagar, made a documentary about his father in 2008 titled “In a Dream.” The film captured Zagar’s lifelong struggle with mental health issues.
This is a developing story.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.