Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens creator Isaiah Zagar has died.

Zagar was known locally and internationally for his tile mosaics that left an indelible mark on the city.

Emily Smith, the executive director of the organization, announced Thursday morning on Instagram that Zagar died from complications of heart failure and Parkinson’s disease. He was 86.

Zagar moved to South Street in the late 1960s and became part of the community effort to thwart a highway project through the neighborhood.