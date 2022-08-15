Plastic waste can be diverted from landfills in many ways — including making art out of it. Some Philadelphians learned how to do this Sunday at PECO Family Jam at Philadelphia Magic Gardens on South Street. Participants were shown how to create art using plastic caps from containers such as peanut butter jars, laundry detergent, and water bottles.

Co-organizer Ricky Boscarino owns Luna Parc in Sandyston, N.J. He said he got the idea around eight years ago when he started hanging garden ornaments made out of plastic bottle caps around his home studio and began to ask people to send in their used plastic for the project.

He ended up receiving hundreds of pounds of plastic caps, which he said altered his view on how plastics are being used throughout communities.