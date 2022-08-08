A sculpture of a plane crashed outside the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia in 2011.

Now, 11 years later, it is being removed.

“Grumman Greenhouse” by Jordan Griska features the aluminum body of an actual Cold War-era military plane – a Grumman S2F – designed as an anti-submarine attack plane for aircraft carriers. Griska obtained one on eBay, methodically de-constructing it so it looks twisted and crumpled.

It appears to be actively crashing, with one of its askew wings soaring 32 feet in the air. Griska turned the empty cockpit into a small greenhouse.

“Grumman” was installed in 2011 in what was then the new Lenfest Plaza. PAFA took what had been a block of Cherry Street that ran between PAFA’s two buildings, permanently closed it to traffic and constructed a space with flagstones, seating, and a platform for a planned rotating sculptural program.