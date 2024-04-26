What would a future without guns look like? Ask an artist

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

What if there were no guns? What would that world look like?

The University City Science Center asked 10 artists to consider such a future. Visions of science fiction fantasy, communal healing, urban rebirth and spiritual emancipation in these “Futures Without Guns” are on display at Quorum, the center’s meeting and community space at 36th and Market streets.

The entrance to the building is adorned with a large-scale photograph of two Black males against a night sky, their naked torsos speckled with light like the stars surrounding them.

Artist Mikael Owunna said the figures represent victims of gun violence who have transcended into celestial beings to act as guardians for people on Earth.

“It’s a collective prayer,” Owunna said. “The work is bringing people in, leading us into this emancipatory future.”