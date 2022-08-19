A Philadelphia theater company is devising a new work about guns in America. It started by putting itself in the heart of Pennsylvania gun culture.

To develop “The Great American Gunshow,” Team Sunshine Performance Corporation spent months in rural Susquehanna County, near Bloomberg, Pa., surrounded by state game lands.

The artistic team first interviewed an extended family with a strong tradition of hunting going back generations. Aged roughly 25 to 70, all of them were gun owners.

Lead artist Makoto Hirano assumed the family members would have similar feelings about guns. He was quickly proven wrong.

“Within the first 20 minutes, I was, like, ‘Oh, there we go’ – disagreement already within the family about gun laws, gun enforcement, concealed carry laws, open carry laws,” said Hirano. “As city, non-gun owning people, we had so many assumptions about rural gun-owning people. We had to scratch that off right off the list, right from the get-go.”

“The Great American Gunshow,” which Team Sunshine has been developing for more than two years, will be performed as a work-in-progress at the Asian Arts Initiative in Philadelphia on Friday and Saturday. It is an experimental, interactive, and constantly evolving theater piece about America’s divisive and conflicted attitudes toward guns.

The performance, in which the audience is asked to participate in various ways (don’t get too comfortable in your chair), begins with community attitudes toward guns and gun laws. The show is designed to be tailored to address the specific communities in which it is performed.

In the case of this weekend’s performance, still in a pilot phase, Gunshow will be based on what the company experienced in Susquehanna County. After this pilot, the company will start the months-long work of developing a Philadelphia-specific performance.