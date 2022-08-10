Experts who study violence interruption say it requires a combination of trust and training, but that the inconsistency between initiatives makes the model difficult to define and track. In Philadelphia outreach is happening in nonprofit, academic, and government spaces, and gun violence advocates say there’s a concerning lack of evidence showing whether any version of the strategy is making a dent in the city’s climbing shooting rates.

Corners to Connections team members walked North Philadelphia from 9 to 11. every night in June, and spoke to over 4,000 people by Stewart’s count.

“I believe whenever the world is at its worst, it’s an opportunity for the church to be at its best,” Stewart said. “And we’re in a moment right now where people have lost faith in a lot of systems. But this is the moment for those of us who are part of the church community to step outside of our four walls, to let people know we’re here, that we’re willing to listen.”

They’re resuming their nightly patrols in August, as other violence interruption groups across Philadelphia look to expand their scope. As the city’s gun homicide numbers break 300 for the year and nonfatal shootings topple over 1100, the need for these efforts remains constant.

What is violence interruption?

As Stewart’s group walked toward an intersection, he asked them to be on alert. They quieted their conversations. On the opposite sidewalk, a group of young men sat outside a convenience store.

Stewart approached them with his hands visible, a move he said reduces the likelihood of provoking conflict. He started with a question: “Anybody need a job?”

One young man sprung up and confirmed that he was looking for work. Stewart talked to the group about if and where they went to school, trying to make a connection off the bat. Then he told them about an upcoming job fair. He gave out flyers, and several of the guys accepted. He also gave out his phone number, positioning himself as a future resource.

Many gun violence advocates believe putting young people to work will prevent them from perpetrating harm by giving them a means of income, a place to focus their energy and a sense of hope for the future. Some studies have shown job placement has reduced gun crime in other cities.

“The gun violence is so high and the streets are much busier in the summertime, it made it even more imperative,” said Tirzah Cannad, a school counselor and Corners to Connections volunteer. “We found that in the areas that we’re walking through, people usually do stop and take the time and appreciate that there’s someone out here that cares for them.”

The crew feels that even if they help one person out of a hundred find a safer future, it would be worth the time.

Someone the effort did reach is Imahad Morrow, a North Philly resident who met Stewart on the streets about two years ago.

He was struggling to find work because of his criminal record, he said, when the reverend approached him with information about a job fair.

“He never gave up on nobody, ever,” Morrow said. “And he come through here regular, he come check up on me, he bring the district attorney people. He impacted me a lot, he gave me inspiration.”

Morrow said Stewart walked him through the job application process for multiple positions, and motivated him to keep trying

He eventually got a job with the city sanitation department, where he currently works. He said if not for that, he “probably would be still outside hangin on the corners and stuff, because I ain’t got nothin to do.”