Some residents feel the city’s decision unfairly robs young people of places to play. And the choice to downsize Playstreets raises concerns about whether the city is abandoning the area rather than finding comprehensive solutions to its deeply rooted problems.

“Once we have determined that a street is too unsafe to have activities on, but children still live there, what are we doing?” asked Bill McKinney, longtime resident and executive director of the New Kensington Community Development Corporation.

“There seems to be a comfort we have just declaring that something is so unsafe that we are encouraging children, essentially, not to come outside.”

The Playstreets program has been in Philadelphia since 1955. Program language on the city’s web page says there are typically 300 to 350 streets blocked off, but this summer there are only 230. The city said in a statement that the number of Playstreets varies from year to year based on how many residents volunteer to be supervisors on their blocks, and that the police department makes final decisions about whether to approve proposed blocks based on crime, violence, and impact to emergency services.

“The Kensington community is facing significant challenges including narcotic sales and gun violence,” said the mayor’s office in an e-mail response to WHYY. “The Philadelphia Police Department is working diligently with city, state, and federal partners to address each facet of this problem in a collaborative approach to improve the quality of life and conditions in this community.”

That includes meeting weekly with community representatives, partnering with the Community Life Improvement Program (CLIP) on environmental safety, and working with elected officials to address concerns shared by constituents, the statement said.

But some residents feel city departments can do more to work with Kensington residents to find a sustainable solution for children.

“The neighborhood becomes vibrant because there’s activity happening,” said Rebecca Fabiano, president of nonprofit Fab Youth Philly, which hires and trains the teen play captains. “But if we’re not doing anything in the neighborhood to make the residents safe … then the Playstreets program doesn’t really get us ahead in any way.”

‘It’s like frogger’

From Monday to Thursday in the summer months, the play captains begin their workday at various locations in the neighborhood. Some of them start at SEPTA’s Allegheny Station, right at Kensington Avenue. The notorious intersection, sometimes referred to as “K&A”, is on a busy commercial corridor where drugs change hands in front of hair salons, auto shops, and food markets. People roam the area in various states of drug-induced stupor, folding their bodies up against walls, sprawling on sidewalks, or attempting to stand as their heads droop toward the concrete.

Von’ Dera Bass, 15, said she’s gotten used to the obstacles on her morning route.

“Homeless people, the needles, the snorting … but we’re very professional. We handle ourselves with a lot of the stuff that happens around here.”

Beyond the train station and nearby McPherson Square Park — which is part play area and part drug user hangout — families on residential side streets are faced with the daily challenge of navigating a labyrinth of criminal activity, if they want to leave their homes at all.

“It’s like frogger trying to get through some of these neighborhoods,” said Fabiano, who is also a 15-year Kensington resident. “The people who live in this neighborhood have been dealing with this for years.”

Many school doors close in the summer, eliminating a safe haven for Kensington’s children. The Gloria Casarez Elementary School on Ontario Street can’t run programs when it’s hot because the facility isn’t equipped with air conditioning. It’s a common problem in Philadelphia.

That leaves students vulnerable to the “summer slide”, said Casarez principal Awilda Balbuena, referring to the loss of academic gains that typically affects low-income kids.

“When we go out on summer break, it’s like a lock-in for them,” Balbuena said.

Casarez is in the rough part of Kensington, about a quarter mile from K & A. Just a few miles toward Center City, gentrified areas like Olde Kensington and Fishtown are home to high-end apartment complexes, breweries, and retail corridors.

Even in the chaotic part of the neighborhood, there are pockets that appear to be shielded from the dire conditions. Like Thayer, which sits between a park and a school and is mostly used by the people who live on it.

A half mile from there is Willard Street, a residential block that was canceled from the Playstreets program this year. It’s a little closer to K & A and just two blocks from Tampa Street, which on a recent morning was flooded with adults either selling or using drugs.