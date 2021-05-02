I began writing about the Kensington neighborhood where I live and work a few weeks ago in response to the sudden closing of the SEPTA station at Somerset. The abrupt service disruption brought to the surface many issues my community has dealt with for years and in the weeks since, I have watched the news tick on.

This week yielded an announcement of grant funds designed to help the community build “resilience” and improve quality of life amid a crushing opioid epidemic. Before that: news of remade Opioid Response Units out of City Hall, an update to a 2019 city “roadmap to safer communities” and from the acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania: All Hands On Deck — a new strategy for Philadelphia to reduce violence with a goal of putting the most violent criminals behind bars for a very long time.

We have been down these roads before and they have retained very few results. Residents — including businesses and nonprofits — have decades of information and collective history about various strategies and solutions to improve conditions in Kensington and in Philadelphia, but that information is undervalued and disrespected by people who have power, who come up with their own solutions, and don’t consult with residents.

The station closure and the inability to address violence, addiction, and homelessness are symptoms of a larger disease. This disease includes repeating similar, failed structural responses for the past 20 years.

If these responses had been successful we wouldn’t be in the current situation. Our continued lack of a cohesive, successful, community-led strategy to address poverty, systemic racism, homelessness, drug and alcohol addiction, gentrification, and housing exploitation, and a lack of support for mental health issues is why Somerset Station closed and are what we need to address to keep it open.

Here is an abbreviated timeline of that two-decade history informed by my perspective as the executive director of New Kensington CDC, a nonprofit that works to provide housing and social services in the community, a Ph.D. in urban anthropology, and 25 years of implementation and evaluation of numerous programs in this community. (NKCDC has participated in the city’s Resilience Fund efforts and received city funds for other programs.)

Most importantly, I bring my lived experience as a Black man and a 20-year resident of Kensington. This timeline of Kensington’s recent history reveals lessons for the future.

1998-2002: An era of heavy policing

In 2001, at the end of an aggressive federally backed, police-led anti-crime crackdown known as Operation Sunrise, I purchased my home which faces McPherson Square park. A few days before I moved into my home, a triple murder occurred about 200 feet from my doorstep. I still remember how the yellow crime-scene tape flapped in the wind. Yet the sight didn’t come as a shock. I moved in knowing the area and its struggles; I had been working there for a few years conducting a violence intervention program evaluation.

Operation Sunrise was created under the direction of Police Commissioner John Timoney in 1998 in response to an increase in violence and drug sales. Its strategy was one of “zero tolerance” — aggressive policing and the collaboration of more than a dozen city, state, and federal agencies in a 2.4 square mile section of Philadelphia most impacted by drugs and crime. Despite the issues that remained in the area when I moved in, news headlines said things like “Police reclaim drugs ghetto.” Success had been declared. Coming off that “success” the new police commissioner Sylvester Johnson implemented Operation Safe Streets in 2002, again focusing on a heavy policing strategy. After five years and approximately $100 million dollars, a government-backed evaluation of the intervention found zero significant impact on homicides or other issues.

2010-2012: Moving to a ‘block by block’ approach

In 2008, amid a rise in Philadelphia homicides, narcotics activity, and other crime — all disproportionately impacting Kensington — Charles Ramsey was named the new police commissioner. In 2010 and 2011, several prostitutes in the area were killed by a man later dubbed the Kensington Strangler and the eye of the city and the nation fell squarely on the area. As the crisis gained traction in the press, a journalist randomly knocked on my door and I gave a quote that is eerily still relevant today: “In Philadelphia, we said ‘we don’t value this space like other spaces or the residents.’ We say ‘people are disposable here.’ The problems might be isolated here, but it affects every person in the city. If you devalue enough, things like this can happen.”